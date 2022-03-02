A former Holy Family Catholic Schools administrator who pleaded guilty to wire fraud agreed to have his teaching privileges in Iowa permanently revoked by state officials.
Todd C. Wessels, 49, of Dubuque, recently agreed to waive his right to a hearing before the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners and to surrender his practitioner license. His privilege to practice in the state has been permanently revoked “with no possibility of reinstatement,” according to board documents.
In November, Wessels pleaded guilty to a count of wire fraud in federal court for stealing funds from Holy Family.
The count to which Wessels pleaded guilty was connected with his use of PayPal to buy a handmade string instrument for $449, but prosecutors alleged that Wessels stole at least $250,000 from the school system over several years. He has not been sentenced yet.
The state Board of Educational Examiners charged Wessels with several violations of Iowa Administrative Code — fraud, a criminal conviction of wire fraud, failing to properly account for funds entrusted to a practitioner in an educational context, submitting fraudulent requests for reimbursement, combining public funds with personal funds and failing to use time or funds “for the purpose for which they were intended,” documents state.
Board documents note that Wessels had a substitute license that was set to expire in 2026.