The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- George T. Langas Jr., 41, of 3040 Arbor Oaks Drive, reported $500 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle between 8:30 p.m. Thursday and 4:15 a.m. Friday at his residence.
- Best Buy, 801 Wacker Drive, reported the theft of $632 worth of items between May 11 and Friday at the store.
- Cassandra L. Schmit, 23, of 1690 White St., reported the theft of a vehicle worth $1,000 between Feb. 19 and Friday from the 2200 block of Clydesdale Court.