Rental fees for City of Dubuque park pavilions are poised to increase starting in the first week of April.
The move was approved by the City Council as a part of the fiscal year 2021 budget process, according to a press release.
Increases will take effect on Monday, April 5. Pavilions with a rental fee of more than $100 will increase by 10%, and pavilions with a rental fee of less than $100 will increase by 20%.
Pavilions are located in Eagle Point, Flora, Miller-Riverview and Murphy parks. They are available to rent from the first Saturday in May through the fourth Saturday in October.
City officials are raising fees because operating expenses to maintain these facilities have increased over time, the release states. The cost of such rentals last was increased in 2019.