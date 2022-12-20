An interim president has been selected to lead Clarke University in Dubuque as the current leader prepares to depart at the end of the year.
Fletcher Lamkin will begin his duties on Jan. 3 and will serve "for 12 to 18 months or until the search for Clarke’s 17th president is completed and the president assumes office," states a message sent to students, staff and alumni.
Lamkin will succeed Thom Chesney, who announced in November that he would step down at the end of 2022 after serving as president since July 2019.
The campus message states that Lamkin has "extensive" experience in higher education as a professor, dean of academics, vice president for institutional advancement and president for several colleges, including as president of Westminster College in Fulton, Mo., from 2017 to 2020.
After his time at Westminster, Lamkin was a consultant for CampusWorks, which works with colleges and universities to "develop and implement insightful strategies to improve institutional effectiveness and enhance the student experience," the message states.
"We can realize success by collaboratively leading Clarke’s extraordinary people to build upon the exceptional plans that have been developed, thereby providing a strong foundation of financial wellness, stable enrollments and student success for the next president,” said Lamkin in the release.
