The city of Dubuque this year recorded its lowest number of shots fired with criminal intent in the first six months of a year since 2018.
The Dubuque Police Department reported two incidents of shots fired with criminal intent from January to June. The total does not include suicides or accidental gun discharges.
“This shows the precedent that we take gun crime seriously,” said Dubuque Police Lt. Brendan Welsh. “Our technology and traffic camera system is a big help, and that’s coupled with having great officers that are talented and driven.”
The last time only two incidents of shots fired were reported within the first six months of a year was in 2018, which ended with a total of five shots-fired incidents. That number went up to 10 such incidents in the first six months of 2021 before then dropping to six incidents in the first half of 2022.
Welsh said Dubuque police work closely with state officials to charge individuals involved in gun crimes, as well as with federal partners when possible. Federal gun crime charges often come with longer sentences, and there is no parole in the federal system.
But the public’s knowledge of the city’s wide array of traffic cameras — totaling more than 1,300 across the city — is another strong contributor to the lower numbers, Welsh said.
“I think it’s well known in the community that we have access to the camera system,” he said. “You can’t commit a crime and not be on camera at some point.”
The two incidents recorded so far this year resulted in 10 arrests and one fatality.
Lonnie E. Burns, 31 of Dubuque, was shot and killed Feb. 7 outside his residence in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue after a group of six people allegedly planned to rob him.
Five people are charged with first- degree murder and first-degree robbery in connection with the incident: Jermaine D. Bolds, 30, of Dubuque; Tiarha D. Godwin, 17, of Maquoketa; Aaron C. Johnson, 24, of Chicago; Kenneth D. Reed, 27, of Indianapolis; and Terry J. Valrie, 28, of Dubuque. Charges against a sixth individual were dismissed.
Johnson — who police said fired the gun — also is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
The second incident occurred April 9 in the 2100 block of Central Avenue. Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident, in which police said a large fight broke out and Marvin L. Brantley, 30, of Dubuque, fired a gun. There are no known injuries related to that incident.
Brantley is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, participation in a riot, assault while participating in a felony, carrying weapons and driving while barred in connection with the incident. He has pleaded not guilty.
Romell M. Scott, 38, of Dubuque, was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to a charge of unlawful assembly in connection with the incident. Cases still are pending against Devonte WB Ellison, 28, and Maurice Jones Jr., 36, both of Dubuque, who are charged with one count each of participation in a riot and unlawful assembly.
Sandi Plumley, president of the Point Neighborhood Association, said some dangerous situations have been reported in lower Rhomberg and Lincoln avenues — which is where Burns was fatally shot — but the neighborhood mostly has been quiet over the past several years.
“When we have (neighborhood association) meetings, police come and usually give us a list of things that happened,” she said. “Maybe some kids are trying to break into cars, but nothing really major.”
However, Plumley expressed concern for violent incidents in the city as a whole.
“We didn’t used to worry about guns,” she said. “We would maybe worry about firecrackers going off. Now, we don’t know if it’s a firecracker or a gunshot.”
In addition to shots fired data for the first six months of the year, Welsh also shared data on two other crimes the department frequently deals with: vehicle burglaries and online fraud.
He said about 100 vehicles were burglarized in Dubuque last year, and so far this year there have been 46 reported incidents. He said those cases can be difficult to solve, especially when vehicles are parked in unmonitored areas.
“We always encourage people to double check they locked their vehicles and not keep items in plain sight,” he said. “If you can park in an area with better lighting or where there’s camera footage, that’s preferred.”
Welsh said there have been 28 cases of online fraud reported to the Dubuque Police Department so far in 2023. They often involve older adults sending money over the phone or online under false pretenses, he said.
Welsh noted that people in many of those cases called police after fraud was attempted, but others have lost tens of thousands of dollars to scams.
“Those numbers don’t decline,” he said. “For many years, we’ve tried to get the word out as often as we can that no reputable bank or business will ask for banking information over the phone.”