Incidents of shots fired with criminal intent for the first six months of each year from 2017 to 2023 in the city of Dubuque.

 Mike Day

The city of Dubuque this year recorded its lowest number of shots fired with criminal intent in the first six months of a year since 2018.

The Dubuque Police Department reported two incidents of shots fired with criminal intent from January to June. The total does not include suicides or accidental gun discharges.

