City of Dyersville officials recently updated the Delaware County Board of Supervisors on the planned construction project for Delaware County X49, a road north of the new Dyersville interchange.
Dyersville City Administrator Mick Michel told the supervisors that funding is in place for the project, which includes the installation of a roundabout, but delays have occurred with acquiring deeds from property owners as well as coordinating events in Dyersville this coming summer.
Additional delays have occurred because of coordinating upcoming events in Dyersville, including the Major League Baseball game scheduled for August.
“We have figured out staging issues with those events,” Michel said. “We are moving ahead with bids on the project, but the staging of construction has taken a couple of twists and turns.”
Michel said the officials have spent a great deal of time figuring out how to keep the road open for as long as possible.
“It’s not solely for those special events,” he explained. “Along with the Highway 136 detour running through X49, we are trying to keep local companies in mind for what they expect in regards to that road to be open to keep their businesses vibrant.”
Julie Neebel, project coordinator with IIW, said she expects going out for bids through the Iowa Department of Transportation in April and awarding bids in May.
She anticipates the project taking two years to complete.