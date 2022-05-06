A split Dubuque County Board of Supervisors this week supported giving $2.9 million of the county’s nearly $19 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to construct a new library in Farley, but only if it’s open to all.
Supervisor Jay Wickham said Farley’s library project was a priority for him — one that would stand the test of time.
“When you invest money in building a library, with any luck, it’s there for 50 years,” he said. “Possibly, if it’s built well, (it could last) 150 years. This is our opportunity, right in the middle of the county, to provide a resource for all, for community gathering.”
The Farley branch of the Dubuque County Library District at Drexler Middle School closed July 31 after the Western Dubuque Community School Board rescinded the agreement for the library to operate there. Temporary service now is offered from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at Farley Municipal Building, at which times “patrons can browse a small collection, pick up and place holds, and receive assistance from library staff.”
City officials and community leaders have held input sessions and discussions regarding building a new library in the city.
During this week’s meeting, County Supervisor Harley Pothoff also was enthusiastically supportive.
“When somebody asks what you did with that COVID money, you can point to the building and say, ‘It’s still here, and it will be here for a long time,’” he said, proposing $2.9 million of the requested $3.5 million, trusting Farley to find the remainder of the funding.
Supervisor Ann McDonough, though, said she was surprised by her colleagues’ fervor.
“Yes, it has impact,” she said. “But the City of Cascade is doing the same thing. All of our libraries are struggling, as is the county library system. This isn’t an equitable award.”
McDonough later told the Telegraph Herald that Cascade leaders told her they plan to request $1 million from the county for their library with a $3.4 million price tag. Cascade City Council members voted last June to enter into an agreement with FEH Design to research new library options, including new sites or expanding the existing building, and the discussion regarding that project is ongoing.
“Why Farley and why not Cascade or Holy Cross or New Vienna?” McDonough asked her colleagues during this week’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
Pothoff said that it was because Farley submitted an application, where the others had not.
Wickham said other cities had made requests that received unanimous support from supervisors.
“That’s no different than the City of Rickardsville asking for a sewer for $500,000,” he said. “The county, in my terms on the board, has never funded a city’s sewer or water project. We’re at a different time, a different place.”
McDonough insisted the project would fundamentally change the way the county’s library system works.
“That’s the obligation of the city — when you have a county library, you provide the space and (the county library district) runs the operation,” she said.
Currently, the cities of Asbury, Epworth, Farley, Holy Cross and Peosta have branches of the Dubuque County Library District, funded by the individual cities and the county Board of Supervisors to be used by residents of those cities and of unincorporated rural Dubuque County, according to the district’s website. Residents of Balltown, Centralia, Luxemburg and Rickardsville also can use those libraries through an agreement with the district.
Speaking to the TH after the county board meeting this week, Library District Director Amanda Vasquez said that the district serves just more than 30,000 of the county’s residents — 11,000 from the member cities and 19,000 from unincorporated areas. The only county residents who do not currently have library service are the residents of small cities without agreements with the district or who do not live in cities with their own libraries.
“That’s about 1,200 people of the whole county,” Vasquez told the Telegraph Herald. “... Right now, eligibility for library services is based on whether your community pays for library service.”
Some cities choose not to join the district, though.
Wickham and Pothoff said that, if the funding is awarded, all of those residents without service would be able to access the new library in Farley.
“My terms would be it has to be available to all members of the county, if not all people of the United States, since it’s federal funds,” Wickham said during this week’s meeting. “It would have to be, or I wouldn’t fund it.”
Pothoff said, “It will have to be open to everyone in the county.”
Vasquez said she did not know if that would be legal with the current structure in place.
“I haven’t quite figured out how a requirement like that would be accommodated at this point,” she said. “The request is coming from the City of Farley for the building. But any sort of change to the services and those that are eligible is not under the control of the City of Farley. That would have to be determined by the library district, potentially informed by Iowa Code and existing contracts.”
Due to that, County Auditor Kevin Dragotto asked that a work session with library stakeholders be called before any resolution was passed.
Wickham and Pothoff agreed to a work session, but both still supported the $2.9 million distribution. Wickham said he was confident that an agreement could be reached.
“We can have that discussion,” he said. “But I don’t think anyone is going to say, ‘OK, I’m going to reject your funding because I want it this way.’ We will overcome that.”
The $2.9 million for the library would be by far the largest of the county’s to-date distributions of American Rescue Plan Act funds for any one project or at one time. Supervisors previously reached consensus on $1.45 million for projects from 12 organizations.
Also at this week’s meeting, the supervisors reached consensus on $500,000 for other projects at smaller funding levels.