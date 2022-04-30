ELIZABETH, Ill. — Jo Daviess Local Foods, an online farmers market serving the Jo Daviess County area, seeks to change an ordinance that members of the group say is creating a barrier for an incubator kitchen the market hopes to launch.
Market officials announced earlier this month that they received a $10,000 grant to help fund a shared commercial kitchen in the Jo Daviess Carroll Career Technical Education Academy in Elizabeth, Ill. The space would be available for food entrepreneurs and small businesses to rent.
However, in a recent online announcement, Market Manager Erin Keyser wrote that current county regulations make running a shared kitchen difficult.
"Each business using the kitchen is required to pay a $300 licensing fee, even though the kitchen has already been licensed and inspected by the health department," she wrote. "This expense can be an obstacle to a small food business that is just starting out."
The announcement states that Jo Daviess Local Food officials are asking the Jo Daviess County Board of Health to change the ordinance to eliminate the extra licensing fee, and citizens can show their support by signing a petition at chng.it/qDzww7nkgh.
Jo Daviess County Public Health Administrator Sandra Schleicher said that Jo Daviess Local Foods representatives have spoken with county officials about the shared kitchen, but no official applications have been filed regarding it.
She added that the requirement that each business using the kitchen must pay a licensing fee is part of Illinois state code, not a Jo Daviess County ordinance.