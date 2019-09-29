Schools

Dubuque Elementary Schools

Monday: Meatball marinara or sunbutter and jelly sandwich, steamed cauliflower and peaches.

Tuesday: Hot dog on a bun or ham and cheese sandwich, baked beans and orange wedges.

Wednesday: Mozzarella breadsticks or sunbutter and jelly sandwich with string cheese, baby carrots and fruit mix.

Thursday: Pancakes with sausage patty or turkey and cheese sandwich, potato triangle and orange juice.

Friday: No school.

Dubuque Middle Schools

Monday: Oven-baked chicken with roll or pork tenderloin sandwich, mashed potatoes and cinnamon applesauce.

Tuesday: Pizza crunchers with marinara sauce or mini corn dogs, baked beans and mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic breadstick or spicy chicken sandwich, baby carrots and pears.

Thursday: Sweet Thai chili chicken or cheeseburger on a bun, steamed carrots and pineapple.

Friday: No school.

Dubuque public High Schools

Monday: Buffalo chicken wrap or cheeseburger on a bun, garden salad and mandarin oranges.

Tuesday: Chicken alfredo with garlic breadstick or turkey and cheese melt, green beans and apple wedges.

Wednesday: Idaho nachos with pretzel or hot ham and cheese on a croissant, broccoli and peaches.

Thursday: Mandarin orange chicken with rice or mini corn dogs, celery sticks and applesauce.

Friday: No school.

East Dubuque High School

Monday: Cheese pizza or pork tenderloin sandwich, mixed vegetables and salad bar.

Tuesday: Walking taco or buffalo chicken wrap, apple wedges and salad bar.

Wednesday: Cheeseburger on a bun or corn dog with roll, applesauce and salad bar.

Thursday: Chicken strips with roll or turkey and cheese sandwich, mashed potatoes and salad bar.

Friday: Chili dog on a bun or ham and cheese sandwich, tater tots and salad bar.

Wahlert High School

Monday: Pizza crunchers, baked beans and fresh pears.

Tuesday: Chicken alfredo with breadstick, glazed carrots and sliced peaches.

Wednesday: Toasted cheese sandwich, tomato soup and apple wedges.

Thursday: Chicken drumsticks with roll, strawberry spinach salad and applesauce.

Friday: No school.

Western Dubuque High School

Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and pears.

Tuesday: Chicken sandwich, french fries and applesauce.

Wednesday: Taco salad, corn and fresh orange wedges.

Thursday: Pork tenderloin sandwich, side salad and fresh fruit.

Friday: Lasagna roll-up with garlic breadstick, baby carrots and fresh apple wedges.

Senior citizens

Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)

Monday: Country-fried steak with gravy, whipped potatoes and sliced pears.

Tuesday: Tacos, Mexican rice and fresh fruit.

Wednesday: Roast turkey with gravy, green beans and fluffy fruit salad.

Thursday: Breaded pollock, coleslaw and mixed fruit crisp.

Friday: Italian pork loin, cheesy shell pasta and applesauce.

Lifetime Center (556-3305)

Monday: Honey-glazed ham, scalloped potatoes and fruit cocktail.

Tuesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and peaches.

Wednesday: Salisbury steak with gravy, creamed peas and mandarin oranges.

Thursday: Apple-glazed pork patty, mixed vegetables and strawberry fluff.

Friday: Cran-apple turkey melt, broccoli slaw and dessert pizza.

