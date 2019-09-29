Schools
Dubuque Elementary Schools
Monday: Meatball marinara or sunbutter and jelly sandwich, steamed cauliflower and peaches.
Tuesday: Hot dog on a bun or ham and cheese sandwich, baked beans and orange wedges.
Wednesday: Mozzarella breadsticks or sunbutter and jelly sandwich with string cheese, baby carrots and fruit mix.
Thursday: Pancakes with sausage patty or turkey and cheese sandwich, potato triangle and orange juice.
Friday: No school.
Dubuque Middle Schools
Monday: Oven-baked chicken with roll or pork tenderloin sandwich, mashed potatoes and cinnamon applesauce.
Tuesday: Pizza crunchers with marinara sauce or mini corn dogs, baked beans and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic breadstick or spicy chicken sandwich, baby carrots and pears.
Thursday: Sweet Thai chili chicken or cheeseburger on a bun, steamed carrots and pineapple.
Friday: No school.
Dubuque public High Schools
Monday: Buffalo chicken wrap or cheeseburger on a bun, garden salad and mandarin oranges.
Tuesday: Chicken alfredo with garlic breadstick or turkey and cheese melt, green beans and apple wedges.
Wednesday: Idaho nachos with pretzel or hot ham and cheese on a croissant, broccoli and peaches.
Thursday: Mandarin orange chicken with rice or mini corn dogs, celery sticks and applesauce.
Friday: No school.
East Dubuque High School
Monday: Cheese pizza or pork tenderloin sandwich, mixed vegetables and salad bar.
Tuesday: Walking taco or buffalo chicken wrap, apple wedges and salad bar.
Wednesday: Cheeseburger on a bun or corn dog with roll, applesauce and salad bar.
Thursday: Chicken strips with roll or turkey and cheese sandwich, mashed potatoes and salad bar.
Friday: Chili dog on a bun or ham and cheese sandwich, tater tots and salad bar.
Wahlert High School
Monday: Pizza crunchers, baked beans and fresh pears.
Tuesday: Chicken alfredo with breadstick, glazed carrots and sliced peaches.
Wednesday: Toasted cheese sandwich, tomato soup and apple wedges.
Thursday: Chicken drumsticks with roll, strawberry spinach salad and applesauce.
Friday: No school.
Western Dubuque High School
Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and pears.
Tuesday: Chicken sandwich, french fries and applesauce.
Wednesday: Taco salad, corn and fresh orange wedges.
Thursday: Pork tenderloin sandwich, side salad and fresh fruit.
Friday: Lasagna roll-up with garlic breadstick, baby carrots and fresh apple wedges.
Senior citizens
Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)
Monday: Country-fried steak with gravy, whipped potatoes and sliced pears.
Tuesday: Tacos, Mexican rice and fresh fruit.
Wednesday: Roast turkey with gravy, green beans and fluffy fruit salad.
Thursday: Breaded pollock, coleslaw and mixed fruit crisp.
Friday: Italian pork loin, cheesy shell pasta and applesauce.
Lifetime Center (556-3305)
Monday: Honey-glazed ham, scalloped potatoes and fruit cocktail.
Tuesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and peaches.
Wednesday: Salisbury steak with gravy, creamed peas and mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Apple-glazed pork patty, mixed vegetables and strawberry fluff.
Friday: Cran-apple turkey melt, broccoli slaw and dessert pizza.