MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Authorities said one person died and two others were seriously injured when a vehicle swerved to avoid another vehicle and struck a limestone planter Tuesday in Maquoketa.
Terry L. Hansen, 77, of DeWitt, was taken by ambulance to Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa, where he died, according to a report from Maquoketa police. Sheri T. Snyder, 53, of Maquoketa, and Robert E. Hayton, 63, of DeWitt, both were transported to the same hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Police said Snyder was driving north in the 200 block of South Main Street with passengers Hansen and Hayton at about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday when she was unable to slow the vehicle because of brake failure. As the vehicle approached Pleasant Street, Snyder tried to use the brakes, then put the vehicle into neutral and ultimately swerved to avoid a vehicle stopped at a stop sign.
Snyder’s vehicle struck a limestone planter box along the sidewalk.
Police are investigating the crash.