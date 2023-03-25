BELLEVUE, Iowa — A Bellevue citizens group is continuing to make progress toward its goal to construct a new city pool, with plans to soon hire an engineer for the facility.

Friends of the Bellevue Pool this week shared with the City Council conceptual sketches for a new pool at Cole Park, drawn by members of the pool group. City Council members gave their approval for the group to hire an engineer and proceed with official designs for the $2.5 million to $3 million project.

