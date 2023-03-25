BELLEVUE, Iowa — A Bellevue citizens group is continuing to make progress toward its goal to construct a new city pool, with plans to soon hire an engineer for the facility.
Friends of the Bellevue Pool this week shared with the City Council conceptual sketches for a new pool at Cole Park, drawn by members of the pool group. City Council members gave their approval for the group to hire an engineer and proceed with official designs for the $2.5 million to $3 million project.
“We’re looking to have an engineering firm turn our sketches into a drawing, a product we can show the public and gather comments during the Fourth of July celebrations,” said pool group member Mark Mueller after the meeting.
Friends of the Bellevue Pool formed in response to the city’s decision to close the Cole Park pool after committing financial assistance and an annual fee to Off Shore Resort in return for lower admission fees at the resort’s pool for city residents. After requests from the group to keep the Cole Park pool open, city officials and Off Shore representatives amended the agreement to offer more limited citizen discounts and services at Off Shore and reduce the city’s annual payment.
Pool group members also contributed time and resources to help open the Cole Park pool last summer and will do so again this year, including Mueller, who now serves as the certified pool operator.
Friends of the Bellevue Pool now seek to construct a new pool on the footprint of the current facility, which is more than 50 years old.
Mueller said the pool group’s tentative plans include a pool with a zero- depth area, water play features, two diving boards and a dual flume slide. The current Cole Park pool includes one diving board and one slide.
Plans also call for a building with a mechanical room, restrooms and a concessions area, as well as an outdoor space with a canopy and picnic tables. Council Member Tim Roth also asked the group about the possibility of incorporating a splash pad for times when the pool is closed, which Mueller said the group will investigate.
No city funds will be needed to pay for engineering services for the project, which will be covered by a $6,000 grant from the Dream Bellevue Endowment Fund and a soon-to-be-launched capital campaign.
Mueller said pool group members plan for remaining project costs to be covered through the capital campaign, a bond referendum and federal, state and private grants.
After the meeting, Roth said he believes pool group members are “heading in the right direction” with their initial designs for the pool and that he would support bringing a bond referendum before citizens once more details are finalized.
“Our pool was built in 1965, so it’s probably time to upgrade,” he said. “ … Once they get the design phase done and get through the fundraising, we’ll come up with some sort of a number (for the referendum) and then at some point, we’re going to have to present something in front of the voters.”
