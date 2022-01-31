Sorry, an error occurred.
A story about a Powerball ticket worth $150,000 that was purchased locally was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.
Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website between Jan. 24 and Sunday:
1.) $150,000 winning ticket for Powerball drawing bought in Dubuque
2.) Biz Buzz Monday: Pair of Epworth businesses open doors
3.) Police: Man stabs woman in Dubuque residence
4.) Authorities: High-speed chase reaches 100 mph in Dubuque, ends in crash with 2 injured
5.) Six Dubuque groups land $210,000 in ‘employer innovation’ awards
6.) Amazon launches Dubuque facility, plans to employ at least 200 locally
7.) Police: Man knocked woman unconscious, dislocated her shoulder outside Dubuque bar
8.) Love That Lasts: Dubuque couple steady presence in neighborhood for 64 years
9.) Dubuque native returns home to work in conservation after years in Africa
10.) Upcoming highway project to prompt on-ramp closures in Dubuque
