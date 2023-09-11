Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A lane of a portion of a Dubuque street will be closed beginning this week for private building renovations.
The southbound lane of Elm Street will be closed between 24th and 25th streets beginning at 8 a.m. today. The weekday closure will continue through Sept. 22.
The lane will be open during the weekend, from 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 to 8 a.m. Sept. 18.
Motorists will follow a posted detour.
Call 563-589-4270 for more information.
