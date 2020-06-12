ASBURY, Iowa — Asbury City Council members weighed in on goats and chickens this week.
Rather than spraying weeds with pesticides and other chemicals, Asbury residents now have the option of employing goats to trim down their unruly overgrowth and tricky brush.
Council members unanimously approved an ordinance to allow Goats On The Go — Dubuque to begin working with residents, businesses or others seeking a more natural, goat-powered form of lawn care.
The livestock grazing policy will allow goats to be on a property for no more than 30 days as long as they are contained by a pen, shed, yard or enclosure. Goats On The Go also will be required to annually update its permit and notify the city when and where it will be working in Asbury.
Targeted grazing has become increasingly useful as an environmentally sensitive alternative to chemical herbicides and mechanical methods of clearing land, said Peg Harbaugh, co-owner of the goat operation.
“Three years ago, the City of Dubuque passed the ordinance allowing the grazing of goats,” Harbaugh said. “We have customers in the City of Dubuque that are residents. We have businesses. We have nonprofits. Most people are trying to eliminate weeds or plants (that are) poisonous to humans or brush they cannot get a handle on.”
Customers are charged $900 to $1,200 per acre for the work, which involves installing a 3-foot-tall, low-voltage, electric fence on the client’s yard to keep the goats inside and other animals out, said co-owner Tim Harbaugh.
Peg Harbaugh said her business has been contacted by several Asbury residents interested in using goats to maintain their yard.
Yvonne Mallory was one of the homeowners hoping to see the business brought to Asbury.
“I ... have a lot that slopes steeply down, and it is very difficult to maintain,” Mallory said. “It is a highly reputable business that is well-developed and well-thought through. It allows the city or homeowner to clear their land without the use of a lot of chemicals.”
Depending on the size of the property, about 40 goats are brought to one site and can clear one acre in five to seven days, Peg Harbaugh said.
Council members also approved an ordinance to allow chicken coops to sit 10 feet from a home. The prior policy imposed a 50-foot distance.
Two residents requested the change, arguing it was not feasible to accommodate a chicken coop on property within the city with a 50-foot setback.
The updated policy initially was set to be amended to allow chicken coops to sit at least 6 feet from a dwelling, but city leaders felt that was too close to neighboring homes.
“The 50 feet also protects the neighbors on both sides,” said Council Member Russ Domeyer. “If you have a duplex, it could be very very close to your neighbor’s house. I am concerned that 6 feet is a little too close to the house because it also protects the neighbors.”