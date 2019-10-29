EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque City Council members on Monday night unanimously voted to further investigate building a new fire station on one of the city’s main streets.
After considering three potential locations, council members selected vacant, city-owned parcels along Sinsinawa Avenue near the existing facility.
“I think it’s time to decide what is the best use of those lots for the citizens of East Dubuque,” said City Manager Loras Herrig.
The site study would provide further cost estimates and initial design plans, while also positioning the city to apply for state funding and grants.
Officials have said readying the site for construction would cost an estimated $700,000 due to poor soil conditions and their proximity to neighboring buildings.
Council members also authorized Herrig to negotiate a purchase offer for a neighboring property, Salon 150, at 150 Sinsinawa Ave., which would provide the city with an offer of first refusal.
The purchase could reduce the cost of site preparation to about $190,000, Herrig estimated, but that figure does not include acquisition and demolition costs.
Council members considered two alternatives, including the expansion of the fire station at its current location or re-appropriation of East Dubuque Elementary School buildings.
School district Superintendent T.J. Potts proposed donating the school buildings should voters approve a bond measure to cover the construction of a new elementary school on the high school campus.
Mike Ruden, a consultant from Dubuque firm IIW, advised council members to not pursue either option, noting that the school buildings cannot accommodate a station and that the steep grade of the property does not lend itself for safe use by heavy fire apparatus.
“It just doesn’t make sense,” he said.
Council Member Dawn Stelpflug did not initially support the proposal to investigate the Sinsinawa Avenue site, citing the cost and loss of parking and retail space.
“I don’t think that’s the place for the fire station, and I don’t think we should be spending money on a fire station when our future doesn’t look all that great,” she said.
Fire Chief Joe Heim implored council members to consider the study, noting the current station on Sinsinawa Avenue lacks room for equipment.
“What we’re doing is trying to be progressive,” he said, adding that city strategic plans dating to 2012 have identified a need for a new fire station and fire apparatus.
If a new station is constructed, Herrig said, he hopes the current station could be re-appropriated for use by the city’s Police Department.