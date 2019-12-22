DARLINGTON, Wis. — Darlington police said they arrested a man Saturday who also is wanted in Texas after he illegally passed an officer while intoxicated.
Melvin Ramos-Gonzalez originally was arrested at about 8:50 a.m. Saturday on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without a license.
Police reported that Ramos-Gonzalez passed an unmarked police car in a no-passing zone on Galena Street in Darlington.
He then lied about his identity, according to police, who noted that he also now faces a charge of obstruction.
Police said he is wanted in Texas in connection with an assault and that he will be taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.