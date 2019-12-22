DARLINGTON, Wis. — Darlington police said they arrested a man Saturday who also is wanted in Texas after he illegally passed an officer while intoxicated.

Melvin Ramos-Gonzalez originally was arrested at about 8:50 a.m. Saturday on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without a license.

Police reported that Ramos-Gonzalez passed an unmarked police car in a no-passing zone on Galena Street in Darlington.

He then lied about his identity, according to police, who noted that he also now faces a charge of obstruction.

Police said he is wanted in Texas in connection with an assault and that he will be taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.

Tags

Comments disabled.