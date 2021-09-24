Authorities said that a Dubuque woman was arrested this week after assaulting her boyfriend twice, one time stabbing him in the hand with a knife.
Tamra R. Weeks, 33, of 2230 1/2 Francis St., was arrested Tuesday at the Winneshiek County Jail on a warrant charging willful injury causing serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon, second-offense domestic assault, third or subsequent domestic assault and violating a no-contact order.
Court documents state that Winneshiek County deputies were called to a Decorah residence in June for a report of a disturbance. Soon after, deputies received another call of a disturbance on U.S. 52 involving the same two people.
Weeks and Jordan J. Harrington, 28, of Chester, Iowa, were identified as the individuals. A firearm was located at the Decorah residence where they had been staying, documents state. Both are prohibited from possessing firearms since they are convicted felons.
An investigation found that two assaults had taken place between Weeks and Harrington.
Documents state that Weeks stabbed Harrington in the left hand on June 10 while he was showering.
Weeks punched Harrington in the face on June 11, documents state. Weeks also bit Harrington on the right leg, leaving teeth marks.
Harrington was arrested on June 11 in Winneshiek County on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and violating a no-contact order between himself and Weeks.
Weeks later admitted to authorities that she got a new phone and number to contact Harrington, answered calls from him and wrote to him while he was in jail, documents state. Weeks admitted to knowing about the no-contact order placed on Harrington.