MANCHESTER, Iowa — The parents of a motorcyclist who died from his injuries after a crash last year are suing the City of Manchester and a city police officer, alleging that he used “intentional, excessive and/or reckless force” during a high-speed chase preceding the crash.
Sandra K. and Daniel J. Mormann, both of Colesburg, recently filed the suit in Iowa District Court for Delaware County.
Their son Augustin G. Mormann, 31, also of Colesburg, died on Jan. 15 at a Des Moines hospital as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash, according to his obituary.
A search warrant application filed in December states that at 3:37 p.m. Dec. 10, Iowa State Patrol trooper Eric Payne observed a motorcycle operated by Augustin Mormann “accelerating from 99 to 107 mph” while traveling west on U.S. 20 near the interchange with Iowa 13 in Delaware County.
Mormann fled the trooper, turning around on the top of an off-ramp, before heading south on Iowa 13 and eventually back east on U.S. 20.
By this time, a Delaware County Sheriff’s Department deputy and Manchester Police Officer James L. Wessels had joined the pursuit, according to the court document.
The lawsuit states that Payne and the deputy both ended their pursuit of Mormann’s motorcycle as it entered Manchester and encountered heavier traffic.
“Two of the three officers followed protocols and broke the chase off because it wasn’t safe,” said Dave O’Brien, a Cedar Rapids, Iowa, attorney representing the Mormanns. “One of the officers did not.”
Wessels continued the pursuit through Manchester before exiting the city north on Iowa 13, according to the lawsuit.
As Mormann continued west on 165th Street in rural Delaware County, “he made contact with a Manchester police marked patrol car,” according to the search warrant application.
The lawsuit alleges that Wessels’ police vehicle came into contact with Mormann’s motorcycle twice during the pursuit, once with the passenger-side mirror and the second with the rear driver’s-side quarter panel, while traveling at speeds in excess of 100 mph.
Mormann lost control of his motorcycle, and it entered a ditch. He was thrown from it.
The lawsuit alleges that Payne “initiated the pursuit of Mormann for driving while barred,” which is a serious misdemeanor in Iowa law, and that “any legitimate law enforcement reason to continue the high-speed chase was outweighed” by the fact that Mormann was not “otherwise threatening the life or safety of anyone.”
O’Brien said Mormann “made some very bad decisions, for which he should have been arrested.”
“But police officers don’t get to be judge, jury and executioner and drive into (Mormann) and kill him,” O’Brien said.
O’Brien seeks a jury trial in the case. The lawsuit contends that the city is liable for damages as the owner of Wessels’ patrol vehicle and because the officer was acting within his scope as a member of the Police Department during the incident.
Manchester City Manager Tim Vick declined to comment and referred questions to City Attorney James Peters, who also declined to comment. Zachary Clausen, the Sioux City, Iowa, attorney listed in court documents as representing the city and Wessels, did not respond to an email and a phone call seeking comment.
The lawsuit seeks sufficient damages to compensate the Mormanns “for their injuries, losses and damages” and seeks punitive damages against Wessels.
“When people aren’t held accountable for wrongful conduct, it encourages the wrongful conduct to occur,” O’Brien said.