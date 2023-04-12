DARLINGTON, Wis. — At a town hall in Darlington on Tuesday afternoon, U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., highlighted projects planned to benefit Lafayette County but expressed doubt that the current, split Congress could build a federal budget this year.

Pocan serves on the U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations Committee, responsible for that chamber’s efforts to develop a federal budget. In doing so, he has proposed Community Project Funding requests for the next budget year that include a $155,000 request to fund a body scanner for the Lafayette County Courthouse in Darlington.

