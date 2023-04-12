DARLINGTON, Wis. — At a town hall in Darlington on Tuesday afternoon, U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., highlighted projects planned to benefit Lafayette County but expressed doubt that the current, split Congress could build a federal budget this year.
Pocan serves on the U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations Committee, responsible for that chamber’s efforts to develop a federal budget. In doing so, he has proposed Community Project Funding requests for the next budget year that include a $155,000 request to fund a body scanner for the Lafayette County Courthouse in Darlington.
“We’re working on a project in that budget, so when folks come in to visit folks, (the scanner) will help check for drugs and help (the sheriff’s department) not need so many staff resources,” he told the 12 people who attended the town hall.
In the current fiscal year budget, Pocan secured $250,000 for heating and cooling systems at Driver Opera House in Darlington. Darlington Police Chief Jason King told Pocan after the town hall how beneficial that funding had been.
“That place is coming alive right now,” King said.
However, Pocan now is in the minority party in his chamber. Republicans currently have a narrow majority control of the House, by five seats. Pocan told attendees that narrow majority could be enough for that party’s farthest right members to torpedo budget talks by refusing to raise the debt ceiling enough to fund the budget. He pointed to the drawn-out election of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., in the current Congress’ first week as evidence.
“The problem we have is, because they only have a five-seat margin — and they had 20 people holding out (during the speaker vote) — they can’t get anything done,” Pocan said after the town hall. “Right now, they should be putting a budget out to show what they want to move forward with and do. Because they can’t, I don’t know that they are going to be able to, I don’t know if we’re going to have the normal budget process in appropriations.”
Pocan likened a refusal to raise the debt ceiling after setting a federal budget to refusing to make a mortgage payment after taking out the loan. But he said if that happened, a continuing resolution would negate any Community Project Funding he fits into the budget.
“(A continuing resolution) means you continue funding things at the same levels,” he said. “With inflation, it’s a cut in many areas. You’re also funding bad programs because you’re not changing anything. You’re not funding new good programs because you’re not changing anything. It’s a ‘We failed’ option.”
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, also sits on the House Appropriations Committee and, when reached for comment after the town hall, said Pocan’s worries were unwarranted.
“After two years of an unchecked Democratic majority that spent trillions of taxpayer dollars like monopoly money, it’s time for a return to fiscal responsibility,” she said in an email. “Our Republican House majority is working hard to cut wasteful spending while ensuring we fund key programs and community investments.”
