An assistant Dubuque County attorney is running to unseat his boss this fall, saying the office needs new leadership.
Richard Kirkendall is running for the county attorney position in the Nov. 8 election. Kirkendall has served as an assistant county attorney since 2018 and will run without being affiliated with a political party.
He becomes the fourth candidate to announce intentions to run for the seat held by Democrat C.J. May III, who is running for reelection. The other two candidates are Republican Scott Nelson and Democrat Sam Wooden. The filing period for the seat will be open from March 7 to 25.
Kirkendall said he initially did not intend to run for the county attorney position, but his experience working under May led him to believe that the office requires a new leader. May has been the county attorney since 2019.
“It would have been my preference not to run for county attorney,” Kirkendall said. “I wanted to keep prosecuting cases, but because of the environment in that office and the lack of good alternatives to the incumbent, I believe I need to run to make the changes that need to happen.”
A native of Dubuque, Kirkendall first worked as an attorney for the U.S. Army from 2008 to 2014, where he practiced law in Afghanistan and Germany. Kirkendall then worked as a private attorney in Dubuque from 2014 to 2018.
Kirkendall said the county attorney’s office has lacked leadership and direction since 2019, and he said the high number of attorney departures from the office is due to May’s poor management.
“There’s no leadership in the office,” Kirkendall said. “There’s no mission orientation. The focus from the leadership has been how does what we’re doing protect him (May).”
When contacted by the Telegraph Herald regarding Kirkendall’s comments, May provided the following statement: “I completely disagree with Mr. Kirkendall’s perspective. Since becoming the Dubuque County attorney, the changes I have made continue to benefit Dubuque County taxpayers. By holding county prosecutors accountable for their work product, we’ve improved outcomes for the county. I have moved office technology forward, addressed sentencing using best practices and implemented more appropriate paths for low-level offenders. And I have continued to make our community safer by doing the necessary work to uphold the law and provide legal counsel to all county offices and departments and to the elected officials.”
If elected, Kirkendall said he would prioritize making the county attorney’s office more transparent in its decisions. While he said plea deals still would be regularly utilized, he stressed that the office would publicly explain its reason for pursuing a plea instead of taking the case to trial.
He added that cases with significant public interest almost always would go to trial.
“When you have a case with significant public interest, a jury trial is the best way to allow the public to see the evidence and decide for themselves,” he said. “Any kind of high-profile case should default to a jury.”
Kirkendall added that he intends to provide more clear direction to lawyers working in the county attorney’s office, better manage the overall caseload and ensure that more internal training is conducted.