CASCADE, Iowa — Cascade City Council members this week heard a request that the city allow backyard chickens.
Patrick Leitzen asked the council to consider allowing the animals within city limits to allow people to provide more of their own food.
Leitzen, who works with supply chains, said it is important right now to enable people to be independent in producing their own food and would like to see Cascade adopt a process to approve requests for chickens similar to what other cities have done, such as Monticello.
“During economic times such as this, you don’t have to venture much further than your gas station or grocery store to see the immediate effects of inflation on your pocketbook,” he said. “I think it’s more important than ever to encourage and foster an environment of self-sustenance in a city such as our own.”
Leitzen’s request was met with some skepticism due to concerns about how backyard chickens would affect neighbors with noise and mess.
Police Chief Fred Heim said Cascade has had bad experiences with chickens in the past, and he noted that they are not currently allowed in the city limits.
“We’ve had experiences with this in the past with a place on the south side of town that was grandfathered in,” he said. “They had a chicken coop, and we were regularly getting complaints that the chickens were in the park or getting hit on Highway 136. People were annoyed because the chickens would go out in their yard and you could hear them from a ways away.
“Our solution to that was making phone call after phone call until things got taken care of. Then, we had to start writing violations for animals running at large and noise violations until they moved the chickens out of town. If I want chickens in my neighborhood, I’ll go live out in the country.”
Heim also said, in his experience, it costs a lot more to feed and maintain chickens than to buy them, even at current prices. As chickens are currently considered livestock, he asked where the line would be drawn with other livestock if they were allowed.
Council members agreed to carry over the topic to a future meeting to get more information and possibly hold public meetings for citizens on both sides of the issue to speak.
Several other local cities allow residents to keep chickens.
Residents of Dubuque can keep female chickens and ducks for egg production only and do not need to acquire a conditional-use permit to do so.
In Galena, Ill., individuals living in a residentially zoned district can own up to three chickens or three ducks, according to city code. Roosters are not permitted.
The City of Bellevue, Iowa, also allows chickens within city limits. The city has no limit on the number of chickens per dwelling, and roosters are not banned.
In Platteville, Wis., chickens are permitted as long as owners comply with regulations on coop size and location, cleanliness, noise control and more.