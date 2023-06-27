Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A 13-foot-long dinosaur character highlights an upcoming event in Dubuque.
Beaux the T.Rex: An Interactive Dinosaur Event will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. July 7 at Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, 3800 Arboretum Drive, according to an online announcement.
The free event is part of the summer program of events by Carnegie-Stout Public Library and features the dinosaur creations of Feller Express, of Evansville, Ind.
The event will feature dinosaur facts, songs, games and stories.
An alternative location will be announced if temperatures become too high on July 7.
