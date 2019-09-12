Police said a Dubuque man wanted for repeated stealing lottery tickets was arrested Wednesday after he was clocked at nearly 40 mph over the speed limit while high on heroin.
Eddie S. Pickett, 45, of 2577 Jackson St., No. 3, was arrested at about 5 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of U.S. 52 and Northwest Arterial on charges of second-offense operating while intoxicated and driving while his license is barred, as well as on warrants charging four counts of lottery forgery or theft of a lottery ticket. He also faces multiple citations for traffic infractions.
According to court documents, police were called to Kwik Stop's corporate offices at 2255 Kerper Blvd. in July to investigate lottery ticket thefts. Investigators were shown video of a man, identified as Pickett, stealing lottery tickets on July 10 and redeeming them July 12. Police said he stole another ticket July 13.
Pickett already was wanted at that point for stealing a lottery ticket on Nov. 14 from Kwik Stop, 2360 Central Ave., documents state.
Pickett was stopped Wednesday when he was spotted driving 89 mph in a 50-mph zone, according to documents. Police said Pickett admitted using heroin before getting behind the wheel.