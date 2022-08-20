Terry Breitbach (left) and his therapy dog, Mac, greet Tammy Wehrspann (second from left), Katie Kinsella (middle) and Maria Hedley (far right) during a visit at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center in Dubuque on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.
Mac, a weekly visitor to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, is a little different from other hospital volunteers.
He is incredibly hairy, he has chewed on his badge so much that teeth marks partially obscure his headshot, and he has been known to bark at the nurses when he wants their attention.
The 20-month-old goldendoodle is one of several certified therapy dogs in Dubuque that visit area hospitals to cheer up patients and staff. The goal is to help lower people’s anxiety and give them something to smile about.
“Just seeing a dog can ease the pain or sometimes the stress,” said Terry Breitbach, Mac’s owner. “So many times I’ve heard, you know, ‘I needed this. Thank you,’ or ‘You two made my day.’”
Studies have shown that animal-assisted therapy can lower anxiety and reduce loneliness in patients, as well as sometimes lower blood pressure and improve cardiovascular health.
While therapy dogs have visited patients for years, hospital representatives say there has been an increased emphasis on making the animals more available for staff in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Health care has been extremely tough (the last few years), just the feeling of the ups and downs and the exhaustion,” said Jackie Bierman, interim director of critical care and cardiovascular services at MercyOne. “But (when Mac visits), it’s funny how even with a mask on, it just lights up everybody’s face, and you know that they’re clearly smiling behind their mask.”
The pandemic has greatly exacerbated burnout among doctors and nurses, prompting alarm from U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy in a recent health advisory. In it, Murthy made several recommendations to hospitals around how to best support staff.
Prioritizing social connection and community as a core value in the health care system was one of those recommendations.
Shannon Smith, volunteer services manager at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, said that therapy dogs help create that sense of connection for everyone who spends time with the animals.
Finley has one pet therapy team, and another in training. Maternity nurse Lisa Myers and her goldendoodle, Hank, usually visit the hospital once per month, visiting high-volume areas to try to reach as many people as possible.
In total, Smith estimated that Hank sees at least 100 people per visit, including visits with staff members.
“It’s been tough to work through COVID as a front-line clinical team member,” she said. “Lisa will talk about how much the unit staff really respond with, ‘Oh, Hank’s here! That’s so exciting!’ … You can see the tension literally leaving their shoulders after even a brief moment with Hank.”
Smith said that moment of relief and delight is what makes therapy dogs so effective at their job and at helping people take a mental break from the stress of a hospital setting.
“It’s sort of a humanizing moment. It’s a moment of connection,” she said. “It gives them something to think about other than whatever issues they’re going through.”
