MANCHESTER, Iowa — Voters in West Delaware Community School District this week overwhelmingly approved a revenue purpose statement outlining how the district intends to spend money collected via the state’s 1-cent sales tax
A total of 106 voters participated in the special election, with 99 votes in favor of the plan, six against and one provisional vote.
Last year, the Iowa Legislature passed a bill extending the Secured Advancement Value for Education fund from 2031 to 2051, but in order for the school districts to choose when and how they spend the money, they are required to hold a special election before 2031, said Lynnette Engel, West Delaware’s finance director.
Money from the penny tax can be used for building improvements and on new buses, computers and other school infrastructure needs.