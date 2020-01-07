Authorities said two men face drug charges after leading authorities on a chase through a Dubuque County mobile home park.
Evan C. Moran, 34, address unknown, was arrested at about 5:50 p.m. Monday in the 14000 block of North Cascade Road on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and driving with a suspended license. Kendall V. Sheth, 43, of 1050 Rockdale Road, was arrested on charges of possession of meth and of drug paraphernalia.
Court documents state that investigators began following a vehicle associated with Moran and Sheth at about 4:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. 151 near Cascade. Authorities had received information that Moran “is heavily involved with the distribution of methamphetamine.”
Authorities followed the vehicle on several back roads and U.S. 20 near Epworth as Moran drove. The vehicle turned onto North Cascade Road and into the Super 20 mobile home park.
When authorities went to pull over the vehicle, it “fled eastbound through the trailer park at a high rate of speed while weaving back and forth on the roadway,” according to documents.
After the vehicle was stopped, investigators located a bag that had been thrown into the driveway of a mobile home along the route of the pursuit. The bag contained 104.2 grams of meth.