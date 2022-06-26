May sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
Jamaica B. Ralston, 42; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Dec. 29; 30-day jail sentence and $855 fine.
Christopher R. Reynolds, 37; domestic assault and violation of no-contact order; Jan. 28 and April 23; two-year suspended prison sentence, 17-day jail sentence, $855 fine, five years of probation, DNA requirement and batterer program.
Devon D. Seller, 23; third-degree theft; Nov. 17, 2020; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
Brian M. Tracht Jr., 23; assault; March 28; 30-day jail sentence.
John F. Turner III, 21; domestic assault, first-degree harassment and false imprisonment; April 20; two-year suspended prison sentence, $855 suspended fine, $430 fine, two years of probation and batterer program.
Brady J. Vigen, 27; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Jan. 2; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 fine and DNA requirement.
John C. Walgren, 28; possession of a controlled substance; June 30; 15-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
Caleb A. Warner, 20; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Dec. 9; 365-day suspended jail sentence and $855 suspended fine.
Mary J. Webb, 37; forgery; Nov. 29; five-year suspended prison sentence, $1,025 fine and five years of probation.
Harold P. Westcott, 46; assault; Dec. 5; 30-day suspended jail sentence.
Stephan D. Whitemon, 36; assault and trespass-injury or damage greater than $300; Dec. 7 and Feb. 21; 365-day jail sentence.
Stephan D. Whitemon, 36; two counts of child endangerment and domestic assault-second offense; seven-year prison sentence, $855 fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
Michael R. Wissing, 38; possession of a controlled substance; Nov. 8; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
David J. Woods, 57; assault on persons in certain occupations and possession of a controlled substance; March 5; 120-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
Terry J. Harris, 38; sex offender area/activity violation-second offense; May 31; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 fine and DNA requirement.