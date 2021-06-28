The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Nathaniel Williams, 51, of 715 E. 22nd St., was arrested at 6:43 p.m. Saturday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Williams assaulted Lawanda D. Williams, 43, of the same address.
Yoosuf K. Moment, 42, of Dyersville, Iowa, was arrested at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging possession of contraband in a correctional institution, three counts of failure to appear and violation of pretrial supervision.