The City of Dubuque recently adopted a program to secure housing for homeless veterans.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development this month approved the city to receive housing vouchers to aid six homeless veterans through a specialized program.
HUD’s Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing program, or VASH, prioritizes granting housing vouchers for veterans considered homeless or at imminent risk of homelessness. Housing vouchers provide a subsidy to landlords to pay rent costs on behalf of the recipient.
Alexis Steger, housing and community development director for the city, said this marks the first time that the city has been approved for the program.
“We wanted to serve our homeless veterans, but we did not get it last year,” Steger said. “This year, we were able to show that there is a need in the community.”
Steger said the program allows homeless veterans to bypass the delays faced by most people who sign up for housing choice voucher programs. As soon as a veteran is identified as qualified for the program, the city can begin the process of searching for available housing units.
“It gets homeless veterans served much quicker,” she said. “Typically, it can take anywhere from five to seven years for somebody to get lucky enough to be put on a wait list for a housing voucher program. This program can help them right away.”
As part of the program, the city will work with the Iowa City Veterans Affairs Health Care System to identify and aid local veterans in the community that could benefit from the program. Corye Johnson, HUD-VASH social work case manager, said each veteran identified to receive aid through the program will have a case manager to ensure that they do not slip back into homelessness.
“We help guide them through the process, so we know that they are going to be successful,” Johnson said. “They will essentially have someone that is with them every step of the way.”
After receiving approval for the program, the city already secured housing for one local homeless veteran.
The city can re-apply for the program next year if it is determined that the initial six housing vouchers do not serve all veterans in the community at risk of homelessness. Steger said the Iowa City Veterans Affairs Health Care System has identified at least 13 homeless veterans in Dubuque in need of assistance.
Rick Mihm, executive director of Dubuque Rescue Mission, said the shelter comes into contact with at least one homeless veteran per month.
“We ask everyone that comes in if they are a veteran,” he said. “I think it’s terrific they are being taken care of. We’ve heard enough national stories where veterans are having real difficulties.”
Steger said the city intends to apply for the program repeatedly until housing is secured for all homeless veterans in the community.
“We just want to make sure we are doing our part,” she said. “We have a need, and we want to be able to fill it.”