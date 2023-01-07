MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Maquoketa man this week pleaded guilty to three charges for picking up a 16-year-old boy in Indiana with the intention of driving him to Minnesota to meet the teen’s “online girlfriend” and for providing drugs to the boy.

Kenneth L. Henderson, 42, entered an Alford plea of guilty in Iowa District Court of Delaware County for two counts of drug distribution violation to a person younger than 18 and one count of harboring a runaway. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.