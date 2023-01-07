MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Maquoketa man this week pleaded guilty to three charges for picking up a 16-year-old boy in Indiana with the intention of driving him to Minnesota to meet the teen’s “online girlfriend” and for providing drugs to the boy.
Kenneth L. Henderson, 42, entered an Alford plea of guilty in Iowa District Court of Delaware County for two counts of drug distribution violation to a person younger than 18 and one count of harboring a runaway. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.
As part of a plea deal, two other charges of drug distribution violation to a person younger than 18 would be dismissed.
A sentencing hearing has been set for Feb. 28.
Court documents and a press release state that on Sept. 19, 2020, the boy’s mother reported that her runaway son might be in Manchester and that she feared that Henderson picked him up one day earlier in Indiana, where the boy lived. She told police that Henderson “has been obsessed” with her son for more than three years.
Manchester police reported finding Henderson and the boy at a Manchester hotel.
“Ken and (the boy) admitted Ken picked up the juvenile in Indiana with the intention of taking him to Winnebago, Minn., to stay in a hotel room together with (the boy’s) online girlfriend, whom (the boy) had never personally met,” court documents state.
The boy told police that Henderson “planned and arranged everything.” Officers found three kinds of prescription drugs, for which the boy did not have a prescription; marijuana; and a nicotine vaping device in the boy’s backpack.
“Text messages from (the boy’s) phone document Ken providing him the pills, marijuana and vaping device,” documents state.