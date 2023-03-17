Authorities said a man who led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase Tuesday in and around Dubuque told officers he swallowed meth and heroin during the incident.

Cory M. Jones, 25, of 2214 Jackson St., was arrested at 3:11 p.m. Wednesday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on a warrant charging eluding, driving while barred and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jones also was issued numerous traffic citations. He also was arrested on a separate warrant charging domestic assault with injury in connection with an unrelated incident.

