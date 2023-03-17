Authorities said a man who led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase Tuesday in and around Dubuque told officers he swallowed meth and heroin during the incident.
Cory M. Jones, 25, of 2214 Jackson St., was arrested at 3:11 p.m. Wednesday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on a warrant charging eluding, driving while barred and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jones also was issued numerous traffic citations. He also was arrested on a separate warrant charging domestic assault with injury in connection with an unrelated incident.
Sheriff Joe Kennedy wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald that Jones had been transported to the hospital following the chase as a precaution after Jones admitted to swallowing drugs.
Court documents state that a deputy parked at Dubuque Shooting Society, 10380 Iowa 3, observed a vehicle traveling north on the highway with no license plate at approximately 4:40 p.m. Tuesday.
The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but it drove away at a high rate of speed, documents state.
The vehicle continued onto West John Deere Road, driving in the opposite lane of travel and running a stop sign, before turning onto Herber Road. Authorities later identified Jones as the driver.
“Jones continued to drive recklessly in the oncoming lanes of travel” and “almost hit several cars head on,” documents state.
The vehicle turned onto Koltes Lane and ran a stop sign onto Mud Lake road, continuing to drive on the wrong side of the road at high speeds and running stop signs, documents state. Jones then drove onto Sherrill Road and turned onto Iowa 3 heading south toward Dubuque.
Jones continued south on Iowa 3, driving into ongoing traffic before his vehicle left the road and continued traveling in a ditch. The vehicle then continued south on Iowa 3, running the red light at Iowa 3 and Northwest Arterial and continuing onto Central Avenue reaching speeds of 95 mph in a 50-mph zone, documents state. The vehicle ran out of fuel in the area of 30th Street and Central Avenue, and Jones was taken into custody at 28th and Jackson streets, then transported to the hospital.
“Jones advised during the pursuit he swallowed 3 grams of meth and 1 gram of heroin,” documents state.