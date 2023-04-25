GALENA, Ill. — After voting earlier this month to deny a license for a major ridesharing company to operate in Galena, City Council members on Monday reversed their decision.

The council voted, 6-1, to approve a yearlong license with Raiser LLC, a subsidiary of Uber, to operate within the city from May 1, 2023 to April 30, 2024.

