GALENA, Ill. — After voting earlier this month to deny a license for a major ridesharing company to operate in Galena, City Council members on Monday reversed their decision.
The council voted, 6-1, to approve a yearlong license with Raiser LLC, a subsidiary of Uber, to operate within the city from May 1, 2023 to April 30, 2024.
City Administrator Mark Moran said Uber has been licensed to provide services in Galena since 2020, in a lease that has been approved annually since that time.
Earlier this month, council members denied the Uber license after hearing concerns from Steve Ciangi, owner of local transportation company Galena’s General Express, about how Uber would compete with his business.
However, council members placed the item on this week’s agenda for reconsideration after noting that Uber had submitted a valid application under the city’s ordinance allowing ride-sharing companies to operate in the city.
Uber did not respond to a request for comment for this story.
At Monday’s meeting, Ciangi told council members that since Jan. 1, Galena’s General Express had given 864 rides to more than 2,000 passengers. He reiterated his concern that an increased Uber presence could potentially make his business “unviable.”
Several local business owners and residents voiced their support for Ciangi’s business and urged the council to deny the application. Doug Raymond, owner of local lodging property Ulysses Suites, said Uber can be unreliable in rural areas such as Galena, leaving visitors stranded when drivers head home for the evening.
“For any service to safely work here, you have to guarantee a round trip, but Uber does not do that,” he said. “Galena’s General Express does do that.”
However, Bill Spivey, a Galena resident who has been driving for Uber for just over three months, said he keeps track of each of his riders to ensure they get home safely.
He said many nights, he is typically the only local driver active on the Uber app, and he does not view himself as competition for Galena’s General Express due to the limited hours he drives — typically once a week.
“I thought of myself as an ambassador to the city of Galena, and … I don’t believe Uber is a bad thing,” he said, later adding, “I’m not asking you to reconsider the contract, but, if you did, I’d probably drive again.”
Council Members Jerry Westemeier and Jerry Kieffer, as well as Mayor Terry Renner, voiced their opinion that Uber, with the minimal driver representation it currently has in Galena, will not negatively impact Ciangi’s business.
“I think it would behoove us to have more options as far as transportation,” said Council Member Katie Wienen.
Council Member Marc McCoy cast the lone dissenting vote. After the meeting, McCoy said he did so to “support a local business,” noting that he was impressed by the level of customer service Galena’s General Express has provided and the support he saw at the meeting.
