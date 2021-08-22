Police say one person was hurt when he lost control of his vehicle Saturday and struck a parked vehicle in Dubuque.

Police Weipert was driving east on Asbury Road and approaching the intersection with Evergreen Street at 10:25 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a vehicle parked on Asbury.

Weipert was cited with driving under suspension and failure to maintain control.

