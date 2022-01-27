A planned state road-construction project in Dubuque County is expected to lead to the temporary closure of a portion of Heritage Trail.
Iowa Department of Transportation officials plan to reconstruct a segment of Iowa 3, starting around Sherrill Road in Sageville and stretching to just past Boy Scout Road between Durango and Rickardsville.
Due to the scope of the work, the DOT proposes to close Heritage Trail from Clay Hill Road to Burtons Furnace Road and to detour travelers to Burtons Furnace Road. DOT officials also would close access to the nearby Pohlman Prairie Preserve while work is being completed on the adjacent portion of Iowa 3.
DOT officials are accepting public comment on the proposed closures.
“When we looked at this previously, we didn’t realize we were going to start impacting that trail, so that’s a new impact we need to talk to folks about,” said Sam Shea, district transportation planner for the Iowa DOT.
DOT officials say the work is not expected to adversely impact either the trail or the preserve. Still, Brian Preston, executive director of the Dubuque County Conservation Board, said he is concerned about the impacts of detouring the trail.
“The DOT is working on a detour or a temporary route around there, but I still think there’s going to be an impact, and we’re a little concerned about that,” Preston said.
The Iowa DOT in recent years has been reconstructing a stretch of Iowa 3 in Dubuque County, starting with sections from Luxemburg to Holy Cross and from Holy Cross to Rickardsville. Officials are expected in the spring to send out for bids the next segment of work, which will stretch from Rickardsville to Boy Scout Road. That work is expected to start in 2022 and continue into 2023.
The work on Iowa 3 from Boy Scout Road to Sageville is the last section of the project. The $19.7 million project is expected to span the 2023 and 2024 construction seasons. During construction, through-traffic will be diverted onto U.S. 20 and U.S. 52 through Dyersville.
“We’re trying to smooth out some of the curves to make it a little easier to traverse and make sight distance better, and then we’ll reconstruct for road surface,” Shea said. “The current road is not in great condition, and resurfacing doesn’t work, so we need to get all the way down to the road base and improve drainage.”
Shifts in the road, the addition of paved shoulders and drainage work associated with the project would put it in the right-of-way of Heritage Trail, Shea said. Officials also would need to work on the trail to head off any drainage issues that would stem from changes to Iowa 3.
In order to detour users off of Heritage Trail, DOT officials would make improvements to Burtons Furnace Road so it can accommodate the pedestrians and cyclists who would use it. Shea said officials are coordinating with Dubuque County officials on what improvements are needed.
Shea also noted that officials are trying to find ways to either maintain access to Pohlman Prairie Preserve or minimize any closures of the area if they are needed.
“If we have to close the road and detour it, then we’re going to have difficulty providing access to that prairie, so we’ll have to minimize that impact,” Shea said.
Preston said Heritage Trail has been particularly well-used since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with around 200,000 people each year accessing the trail from the Heritage Pond area for the past two years.
He said he worries a detour on the trail would impact those positive trends.
“In talking to some of the neighbors out there, they say they’ve never seen this many people utilize the trail,” Preston said. “It’s a great thing, so hopefully, this project with Highway 3 will be able to minimize the effects.”
Preston noted that Pohlman Prairie Preserve isn’t a heavily visited area, but it is home to a number of rare plants and animals. Conservation staff seek to work with the DOT to ensure those and other resources in the affected area are protected.
“We know that highway safety and improvements are a necessity, so we just want to make sure that all of our resources are being considered and protected and do the best we can,” Preston said.