SHERRILL, Iowa — A fire destroyed a home and displaced a resident Friday night in Dubuque County.
Fire departments from Sherrill and Holy Cross and deputies from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department responded at 11:25 p.m. to 19695 Hochrein Road for the structure fire, according to an email Tuesday from Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy.
He wrote that the home’s occupant, David Datisman, 85, reported that he had heard noises in the house and noticed power issues. He was able to leave the residence, and there were no injuries.
The residence is “a total loss valued at $100,000,” but the fire is not suspicious, according to Kennedy.
The American Red Cross is assisting Datisman with lodging, Kennedy wrote.