Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto recently provided $350,000 in grants to 242 nonprofits in communities with the company’s stores.
That includes about $35,000 to organizations in Dubuque.
The More for Your Community grants are provided to projects that would serve basic needs, such as shelter and education; be matched strongly with local funds; and provide opportunities for those impacted to give back to the community, according to a press release.
In its 11th year, the company’s More for Your Community grant program has distributed more than $2.5 million, according to a press release.
The release states that the Theisen’s More for Your Community corporate giving program is a partnership with the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, which administers the grant program.
Other local grant recipients included organizations in Asbury, Bellevue, Bernard, Delhi, Dyersville, Earlville, Epworth, Manchester, Maquoketa, Peosta and Preston, Iowa; Galena, Ill.; and Lancaster and Platteville, Wis.
Local organizations receiving grants included:
ASBURY, IOWA
Asbury Police Department, Stop the Bleed TECC training initiative, $1,500
BELLEVUE, IOWA
Friends of the Bellevue Public Library, STEM-STEAM makerspace, $400
BERNARD, IOWA
Bernard Rescue Unit, Zoll X series monitor/defibrillator, $1,000
CASCADE, IOWA
Aquin Catholic Elementary School, Outdoor learning activities, $1,496
Cascade High School, Inquiry based science technology, $1,000
DELHI, IOWA
Maquoketa Valley Community School District, Getting Ready to Learn, $500
DUBUQUE
Almost Home, Guest house shelter, $2,500
Convivium Urban Farmstead, Good & Cheap family cooking classes, $1,500
Crescent Community Health Center, education classes, $2,500
Dubuque Area Council for the Prevention of Child Abuse, Family Connection sessions, $2,500
Dubuque Food Pantry, Christmas baskets, $1,000
East Central Development Corp., Homeless assistance, $3,500
Family Advocates, Inc., Victim and Family Emergency Assistance, $2,100
Finley Health Foundation, pediatric rehabilitation expansion, $1,500
Hillcrest Family Services, foster group care programs, $1,000
IIW Tri-State Marine Corps Toys for Tots, 2019 campaign, $1,250
Iowa Child Advocacy Board, CASA program support, $1,500
Lutheran Services in Iowa, Behavioral health intervention services, $500
Opening Doors, First Step Fund, $1,000
River Bend Food Bank, mobile food pantry program, $2,500
Riverview Center, Sexual assault trauma recovery toolkit, $2,500
The Dream Center, In Your Life mentoring, $2,500
Volunteer Immigrant Appointment Transportation, services, $2,500
Waypoint Services, Building a Safety Net for Domestic Violence Victims, $2,000
DYERSVILLE, IOWA
Brown’s Hometown Victory Foundation, Reading 4 A Reason, $3,075
Lutheran Services in Iowa, Dyersvile behavioral health intervention, $750
Riverview Center, Dyersville sexual assault trauma recovery toolkit, $2,500
EARLVILLE, IOWA
St. Joseph Childcare Center, STEAM program, $904
EPWORTH, IOWA
City of Epworth, All-inclusive playground, $1,500
Epworth United Methodist Church, feeding ministries, $2,500
GALENA, Ill.
Galena Area EMS, capital equipment replacement campaign, $1,000
United Churches Galena Food Pantry, Children’s Backpack and Fresh Milk Project, $1,500
LANCASTER, WIS.
Family Promise of Grant County, emergency fund, $1,700
LITTLEPORT, IOWA
Littleport Fire Department, Airbag extrication equipment, $500
MANCHESTER, IOWA
Helping Services of Youth & Families, Youth mentoring in Delaware County, $650
Regional Medical Center, Grow With Us, $1,000
West Delaware Community School District, Back to School Fair, $2,000
West Delaware Community School District, Lambert Elementary Title I activities, $400
MAQUOKETA, IOWA
East Central Iowa Intergovernmental Association, Everyone Deserves a Chance at the American Dream, $1,000
Friends of Jackson County Conservation, Hurstville pedestrian trail, $800
Hospice of Jackson County, Benefit weekends, $500
Jackson County Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, Summer Adventure 2020, $1,000
Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 2020 kids camp, $500
Operation: New View Jackson County, Medical supply and emergency food voucher, $1,000
Vision to Learn, $1,800
PEOSTA, IOWA
Seton Catholic Schools, crisis kits, $800
PLATTEVILLE, WIS.
Clarity Clinic of Southwest Wisconsin, advancing education, $1,000
PRESTON, IOWA
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clinton, school-based mentoring at Easton Valley schools, $550
City of Preston, Peppermint Park renovation, $200