Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto recently provided $350,000 in grants to 242 nonprofits in communities with the company’s stores.

That includes about $35,000 to organizations in Dubuque.

The More for Your Community grants are provided to projects that would serve basic needs, such as shelter and education; be matched strongly with local funds; and provide opportunities for those impacted to give back to the community, according to a press release.

In its 11th year, the company’s More for Your Community grant program has distributed more than $2.5 million, according to a press release.

The release states that the Theisen’s More for Your Community corporate giving program is a partnership with the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, which administers the grant program.

Other local grant recipients included organizations in Asbury, Bellevue, Bernard, Delhi, Dyersville, Earlville, Epworth, Manchester, Maquoketa, Peosta and Preston, Iowa; Galena, Ill.; and Lancaster and Platteville, Wis.

Local organizations receiving grants included:

ASBURY, IOWA

Asbury Police Department, Stop the Bleed TECC training initiative, $1,500

BELLEVUE, IOWA

Friends of the Bellevue Public Library, STEM-STEAM makerspace, $400

BERNARD, IOWA

Bernard Rescue Unit, Zoll X series monitor/defibrillator, $1,000

CASCADE, IOWA

Aquin Catholic Elementary School, Outdoor learning activities, $1,496

Cascade High School, Inquiry based science technology, $1,000

DELHI, IOWA

Maquoketa Valley Community School District, Getting Ready to Learn, $500

DUBUQUE

Almost Home, Guest house shelter, $2,500

Convivium Urban Farmstead, Good & Cheap family cooking classes, $1,500

Crescent Community Health Center, education classes, $2,500

Dubuque Area Council for the Prevention of Child Abuse, Family Connection sessions, $2,500

Dubuque Food Pantry, Christmas baskets, $1,000

East Central Development Corp., Homeless assistance, $3,500

Family Advocates, Inc., Victim and Family Emergency Assistance, $2,100

Finley Health Foundation, pediatric rehabilitation expansion, $1,500

Hillcrest Family Services, foster group care programs, $1,000

IIW Tri-State Marine Corps Toys for Tots, 2019 campaign, $1,250

Iowa Child Advocacy Board, CASA program support, $1,500

Lutheran Services in Iowa, Behavioral health intervention services, $500

Opening Doors, First Step Fund, $1,000

River Bend Food Bank, mobile food pantry program, $2,500

Riverview Center, Sexual assault trauma recovery toolkit, $2,500

The Dream Center, In Your Life mentoring, $2,500

Volunteer Immigrant Appointment Transportation, services, $2,500

Waypoint Services, Building a Safety Net for Domestic Violence Victims, $2,000

DYERSVILLE, IOWA

Brown’s Hometown Victory Foundation, Reading 4 A Reason, $3,075

Lutheran Services in Iowa, Dyersvile behavioral health intervention, $750

Riverview Center, Dyersville sexual assault trauma recovery toolkit, $2,500

EARLVILLE, IOWA

St. Joseph Childcare Center, STEAM program, $904

EPWORTH, IOWA

City of Epworth, All-inclusive playground, $1,500

Epworth United Methodist Church, feeding ministries, $2,500

GALENA, Ill.

Galena Area EMS, capital equipment replacement campaign, $1,000

United Churches Galena Food Pantry, Children’s Backpack and Fresh Milk Project, $1,500

LANCASTER, WIS.

Family Promise of Grant County, emergency fund, $1,700

LITTLEPORT, IOWA

Littleport Fire Department, Airbag extrication equipment, $500

MANCHESTER, IOWA

Helping Services of Youth & Families, Youth mentoring in Delaware County, $650

Regional Medical Center, Grow With Us, $1,000

West Delaware Community School District, Back to School Fair, $2,000

West Delaware Community School District, Lambert Elementary Title I activities, $400

MAQUOKETA, IOWA

East Central Iowa Intergovernmental Association, Everyone Deserves a Chance at the American Dream, $1,000

Friends of Jackson County Conservation, Hurstville pedestrian trail, $800

Hospice of Jackson County, Benefit weekends, $500

Jackson County Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, Summer Adventure 2020, $1,000

Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 2020 kids camp, $500

Operation: New View Jackson County, Medical supply and emergency food voucher, $1,000

Vision to Learn, $1,800

PEOSTA, IOWA

Seton Catholic Schools, crisis kits, $800

PLATTEVILLE, WIS.

Clarity Clinic of Southwest Wisconsin, advancing education, $1,000

PRESTON, IOWA

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clinton, school-based mentoring at Easton Valley schools, $550

City of Preston, Peppermint Park renovation, $200

