It’s not every day that a person watches one of her major life events play out on screen, but Dubuque native Katie Kopp has been able to do just that.
Kopp is featured as a character in the movie “The Outpost,” which came out Friday in a limited theatrical release before hitting streaming services.
The movie, which stars Orlando Bloom and Scott Eastwood, centers on the Battle of Kamdesh. There, 53 U.S. soldiers stationed in Afghanistan fought more than 400 Taliban at Combat Outpost Keating on Oct. 3, 2009.
Kopp, who was deployed to Afghanistan twice with the 4th Brigade Combat Team in the 4th Infantry Division, worked as an Army doctor at a base near the outpost and met with surviving soldiers after the battle.
“The fact that this lovely British woman (actress Celina Sinden) is on screen and has my name on her uniform is bananas,” Kopp said.
Roberta Buelow, Kopp’s mother, said her daughter had an amazing story to share.
“She’s already seen the movie, but we’re looking forward to seeing it over the weekend,” she said before the film’s official release.
The movie is based on the book “The Outpost: An Unknown Story of American Valor” by Jake Tapper. Kopp said the author was watching news about the battle the day after his son was born, and he was struck by the fact that eight sons died as his own came into the world.
Kopp added that Tapper wanted to look more into why this particular outpost was located at the bottom of a mountain. The location allowed the Taliban to have the high ground during the battle, she said, contributing to the perilous situation in which the U.S. soldiers found themselves.
Through both the book and the film, Kopp said, the best part has been having the heroic acts of the soldiers highlighted. The men who fought became the most decorated unit from battle in Afghanistan, she said, including two living Medal of Honor recipients.
“It’s also let people learn the names of the eight fallen soldiers, which is the most important thing,” Kopp said. “They made the ultimate sacrifice.”
The eight were Sgt. Justin Gallegos, Sgt. Joshua Hardt, Sgt. Joshua Kirk, Pfc. Stephan Mace, Sgt. Vernon Martin, Sgt. Michael Scusa, Pfc. Kevin Thomson and Sgt. Christopher Griffin.
Kopp said she was honored to sit next to family members of those soldiers during a special showing of the “The Outpost” in October.
She also saw some of the people she worked with a decade ago.
Though the part of the movie in which she is featured is short, Kopp said the scene shows some of the mental health struggles that soldiers can face, including post-traumatic stress disorder.
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, 11% to 20% of veterans who fought in Afghanistan and Iraq have PTSD in any given year.
“The director (Rod Lurie) wanted to include that these kinds of heroics don’t come without a price,” Kopp said.
Part of Kopp’s work after the battle included giving supplies to the surviving soldiers, as the outpost — and all of the soldiers’ belongings — was blown up after the battle. She said she also debriefed all of the soldiers and met with some one-on-one at their request. She and some of the soldiers stayed at the military base until 2013.
Kopp said she decided to become an Army doctor while she was in graduate school at Biola University in La Mirada, Calif., in 2005. She said she felt it was important work to do, especially since the U.S. already had gotten involved in two wars following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Kopp now is continuing her work with veterans as a doctor in clinical psychology at the Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic in Dubuque.
Since there aren’t a lot of military jobs in the area, Kopp said, she jumped on the opportunity to work with veterans in her hometown when the position arose.
She and her family — including her husband, whom she met when they were both students at Dubuque Senior High School — moved back to the city in September.
“I love to be back home and do the work I’m passionate about and uniquely qualified to do,” she said.