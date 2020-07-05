For the third consecutive year, Forbes named Dupaco Community Credit Union as one of its top-rated credit unions in the U.S.
Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey nearly 25,000 consumers about their opinions on current and former financial relationships, according to a press release. Banks and credit unions were rated on overall recommendations and satisfaction, as well as trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice.
In all, Forbes recognized 317 high-achieving U.S. banks and credit unions. Dupaco was among the three credit unions earning the distinction in Iowa.
One other local institution was highlighted on the list. Community First Bank, of Boscobel, Wis., was among the five Wisconsin banks honored.