Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
The La Motte Fire & Rescue Department seeks donations to acquire a replacement for a 41-year-old firetruck.
LA MOTTE, Iowa — The La Motte Fire & Rescue Department seeks donations to acquire a replacement for a 41-year-old firetruck.
The department announced online that the body, tank and pump of the department’s 1980 firetruck are “rusted beyond repair.”
The post notes that the price of a new truck is about $275,000. A used truck would cost about $150,000. It states “our small community could use your help.”
“We are calling on the power of social media and the generosity of strangers to donate a few dollars to our cause,” the post states.
Donations can be made via Venmo at @LaMotte-Fire, (phone number 8643) or mailed to P.O. Box 276, La Motte, IA 52054.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.