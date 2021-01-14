A Dubuque official is set to receive a prestigious environmental education award.
Bev Wagner, education and communication coordinator for Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency, will receive the Bohumil Shimel Environmental Educator Award from the Iowa Association of Naturalists and the Iowa Conservation Education Coalition.
The award is presented annually for outstanding efforts by an environmental educator, according to the coalition’s website.
Award namesake Bohumil Shimek (1861-1937) was a professor of botany at the University of Iowa and the first director of the Lakeside Laboratory at Lake Okoboji. He is considered Iowa’s first environmental educator, according to the coalition.