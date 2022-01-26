A man found with 370 methamphetamine tablets, almost 200 grams of cocaine, and marijuana during a traffic stop in Dubuque County was sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison.
Brian Hale Jr., 35, of Chicago, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
A press release and state court documents state that Hale admitted in a plea agreement that he possessed 151 grams of marijuana, 370 tablets containing 134 grams of methamphetamine, 195 grams of cocaine and $5,262 in cash.
Authorities discovered the drugs and cash during a traffic stop on May 22, 2020. A K-9 unit alerted officers to the odor of drugs coming from the car. Hale had attempted to disguise the smell of drugs by sprinkling chili powder over the packages containing the drugs, the release states.
Hale also admitted that he had agreed to distribute at least some of the drugs to other people and that the cash was proceeds from drug sales or was intended to be used in drug-trafficking activities, the release states.
Hale previously had been convicted of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, manufacturing/delivering cocaine and possession with intent to deliver heroin.
Hale was sentenced to 188 months’ imprisonment. He also must serve a four-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.