Authorities said a man was arrested in connection with stealing $14,000 worth of recreational vehicle parts from a Dubuque business.
Joseph C. Rivera, 42, of Rock Falls, Ill., was arrested at 4:43 a.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging first-degree theft and third-degree burglary.
Court documents state that Couler Valley RV just outside of Dubuque reported on March 17 that someone came onto the business property and cut catalytic converters from exhaust systems in seven RVs.
Traffic camera footage was used to identify a vehicle with three passengers linked to the theft, documents state. Authorities in Whiteside County, Ill., confirmed that the vehicle was registered to Troy Stapleton, 43, of Rock Falls, Ill. He previously was charged with first-degree theft and third-degree burglary.
The Jones County (Iowa) Sheriff’s Department also investigated a catalytic converter theft in which Stapleton, Rivera and a third person were involved, documents state.
Stapleton was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Jones County to two years of probation after pleading guilty to third-degree theft in connection. Court records do not show charges for Rivera in connection with the theft.
Stapleton also was caught stealing catalytic converters in Winnebago County, Ill., and was arrested along with Rivera and another person, documents state.