Dubuque’s Five Flags Center saw an increase in event attendance in the most recent fiscal year.
A total of 64,597 attendees visited the center in fiscal year 2023, which ended June 30. That’s an increase of roughly 10,000 visitors from the prior fiscal year.
“We had a really great year,” said Five Flags General Manager Aaron Rainey. “We have a new team, a very young team, and we’re excited about what the future holds.”
Rainey is expected to present the attendance figures and other metrics to Dubuque City Council members at their Monday, Sept. 18, meeting as part of an annual report on the center’s performance.
Ticket and concession revenue were down somewhat in fiscal year 2023, according to the report, but Rainey said overall income still was up from fiscal year 2022 thanks to increased event rentals and decreased payroll.
The center saw roughly $898,000 in income, according to a recent fiscal review, a 28% increase from the prior fiscal year. Despite the increased income, the center still operated at an annual loss — as has long been the case.
In fiscal year 2023, ASM Global, the company that manages Five Flags Center, reported an annual loss of $875,000. However, that figure fell below the budgeted city subsidy of $1,051,208 the center was anticipated to need for the fiscal year.
“Beating the benchmark is always good, because that’s money the city saves,” said Dubuque Leisure Services Director Marie Ware. “We split what’s left over 50/50 (with ASM Global).”
Rainey said the center worked to address ongoing staffing shortages in fiscal year 2023 by bringing in more temporary workers and switching its concessions to a “grab and go” format. Guests now can pick out their own food and drink and pay at the counter instead of waiting in line to order.
The center also completed several repairs and renovations in fiscal year 2023 such as improved signage, flooring repairs and painting projects.
“When you’re fighting low staffing, it’s all about how we can help folks even when a worker isn’t right there,” Rainey said. “So we’ve updated our signing and our row numbers (for ease of use).”
Some larger improvements are slated at the center in the coming years as part of a planned $24 million investment into the city-owned concert venue approved by Dubuque City Council members last year.
That project is still in the planning stage, Ware said, with exact improvements to be identified and scheduled in collaboration with a to-be-determined architectural and engineering team.
The city is expected to complete designs for the project, initiate the bidding process and commence initial construction by the end of fiscal year 2025. Construction likely would continue into fiscal year 2026.
“Exact details are to be determined … but there will be projects to increase the efficiencies of certain areas and projects related to customer experience,” Ware said.
Council Member Ric Jones said he was optimistic about the changes in store for the building, adding that the event center has significantly boosted economic development in the surrounding area.
“I don’t know if Five Flags will ever be a big money maker, but I don’t know if it needs to be,” Jones said Friday. “Because it’s not just the civic center. It’s the neighborhood around it, too, the hotels and the eateries and clubs that open there because of (the proximity to the center).”
In total, 66 events were held at Five Flags last year, up from 61 in fiscal year 2022. The highest-attended performer was country music artist Cody Jinks, who attracted 3,444 guests to his February show.
The highest-attended community event was the annual Toys for Tots celebration, which attracted 3,529 visitors.
Rainey said Five Flags staff now are focused on the center’s future and are working to fill the fiscal year 2024 schedule with a variety of performances and events.
Some performers already set to attend include spoken-word artist Henry Rollins on Oct. 23 and “Sex N’ The City: A Musical Parody” on April 12. The center is also the venue for The Tappening, a craft beer celebration slated for Oct. 21.
“I’ve told the staff that it’s our generation and our turn now to take this building to the next level,” Rainey said. “So we’re hoping for more shows, bigger shows and just more of an opportunity to shine.”