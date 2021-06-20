PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — The St. Paul District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will host an open house to gather public comment on proposed management plans for material dredged from the Mississippi River in the areas of Genoa, Wis., and Guttenberg, Iowa.
The event will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, at Prairie du Chien City Hall, 214 E. Blackhawk Ave., according to a press release.
Corps staff will discuss options to manage dredged material, including river sand, that is removed from the navigation channels located south of Lock and Dam No. 8 in Genoa and Lock and Dam No. 10 in Guttenberg.
The release states that the dredged material historically is used to supplement general construction fill, winter road maintenance material and river island construction.