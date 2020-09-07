Between the Kentucky Derby, the Dubuque Classic and Monday's Labor Day races, the Iowa Greyhound Park in Dubuque was poised for a busy holiday weekend.
The racetrack as a whole has seen a record-breaking year this season General Manager Brian Carpenter said, and there's still about nine more weeks of races to go.
"We've basically crushed all our numbers from last year," he said.
Despite being closed for part of March and April, Iowa Greyhound Park already had $9,955,873 in accepted wagers by the end of August, according to numbers provided by Carpenter. The biggest month so far was June, with nearly $2.8 million in bets placed.
This year's wagers have already surpassed the amount in accepted wagers for the entirety of 2019, which was $9,890,523.
The park's numbers have had a big boost from their simulcast signal, Carpenter said. The racetrack was able to broadcast several races virtually for worldwide betting in May before the racetrack reopened to patrons in early June.
"We were very lucky the governor let us send our signal out and let us get going," he said. "One night, we were the only track in the country with races, in horses or dogs."
From online bets alone, the track has totaled over $2 million in accepted wages since May -- nearly $900,000 more than what online bets brought in from May to August in 2019.
The increase in wagering can partly be credited to more tracks across the country closing, he said. Dubuque's dog-racing track is the only one in Iowa, and less than 10 are still active nationwide.
Federal legislation introduced in Congress earlier this summer aims to phase out greyhound racing across the country. However, Iowa Greyhound Association officials told the Telegraph Herald that live racing in Dubuque will likely end in 2021 or 2022 after subsidies from Q Casino and Hotel and a Council Bluffs casino cease.
Carpenter said this year's increase in betting also stems from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have a lot more people sitting outside," he said. "People are just looking for something to do."
Paul Brant, a Dubuque native who now lives in Marion, Iowa, came to the racetrack Monday with his family and friends. His family usually comes to the racetrack two or three times a year, he said, and the kids like to help pick dogs to bet on.
"It's nice to get out of the house," Brant said. "Sometimes we go to the pool or go for a walk. Today, it's the dog track."
Nearly all of the people placing bets at the racetrack Monday were wearing masks unless they were eating or drinking. Tables were also marked off so people sitting inside could better social distance.
Carol Garner came up to the track from the Quad Cities area for something to do on the holiday, noting that it was nice to enjoy an activity that she typically does each year, since many things have been canceled due to COVID-19.
"It's helpful to get out, and I don't feel uncomfortable here," she said.