U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, spent Thursday in Texas, part of a Congressional delegation touring a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol site for a look at the ongoing humanitarian crisis there.
While there, Hinson Tweeted out a series of photos and commentary on what she saw.
“These are the photos the Admin doesn’t want you to see of the humanitarian crisis they created at the border,” she posted. “I saw the human tragedy firsthand at a facility in Eagle Pass — children sleeping under foil & abandoned belongings that tell the story of their journey. This has to stop.”
One photo accompanying the post was of Mylar emergency thermal blankets, used in similar situations for years, sat atop cots in rooms separated by clear plastic sheeting.
The other did show abandoned children’s backpacks and shoes.
Hinson, a broadcast reporter before entering state politics, has been critical of the Biden administration’s policy to not allow press inside the stations at the border, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During a press call Friday morning, Hinson said her experience left her with several clear notions for next steps.
“We need to reinstate common sense policies and enforce them,” she said. “We need to stop this catch-and-release policy. And we need to restart our border wall construction.”
That “catch-and-release” policy in which some individuals apprehended having crossed the southern border without documentation are then released in the United States while they await hearings in immigration court, particularly drew her ire.
“It’s a policy the Trump administration stopped, but the Biden administration put back in place,” Hinson said. “This is particularly harmful because it signals to people that even if they are caught crossing the border, they will be released into our country.”
She stressed that strengthening border security is a nonpartisan issue, pointing to a Democrat mayor she met on her trip who wanted a border wall.
And surely, even both parties have been split on how to achieve that security. Early in former President Donald Trump’s term, then-U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce, R-New Mexico, regularly opposed a border wall — more than 350 miles of which would have lined his district.
“You can come over it, under it, around it, through it,” he said repeatedly during public appearances and interviews, sometimes illustrating with a chunk of the Berlin Wall affixed to his office wall in Washington D.C.
And, as Hinson acknowledged in the call, Congress as a body has long failed to pass any comprehensive immigration reform for decades, largely due to little political will to compromise between parties.
“Both parties have failed on immigration,” she said. “It’s time for Congress to get to work on this again.”
For her part, Hinson said she asked her staff to compile information on all the U.S.’s visa programs.
“There is a lot of room to reform our visa programs,” she said. “And I think that’s something we could absolutely have common ground on. It is an opportunity for us, especially in a state like Iowa where we have workforce challenges. There’s a great opportunity there to address that issue in a bipartisan way.”
Back home last week, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds confirmed having rejected a federal request to relocate and house minors from the border in Iowa.
This drew attacks from several human rights organizations, including LULAC Iowa.
Clayton County Sheriff Mike Tschirgi signed on to a letter to President Joe Biden from sheriffs across the country accusing his administration of “encouraging and sanctioning lawlessness,” insisting that Biden act to protect the border.
Other sheriffs from various places in many states also signed on to the letter. Tschirgi was the only one to do so in the 10 tri-state counties covered by the Telegraph Herald.
Lawmakers down to budget in Des Moines
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, recently signaled the waning period of the Iowa State Legislature’s 2021 session in her weekly newsletter.
“Things are beginning to wind down at the Capitol and most of our work is focused on the budget,” she said. “Iowa’s Constitution requires a balanced budget and that’s a good thing for taxpayers. There is an increase in personal income and corporate tax payments, and sales tax is on the rise.”
Given that it’s that time again, here is where area lawmakers’ focuses will be in coming weeks:
- Lundgren serves on the Health and Human Services Appropriations Subcommittee, as do Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, and Iowa Sen. Michael Klimesh, R-Spillville.
- Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, serves on the Administration and Regulation Appropriations Subcommittee, as vice chair.
- Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, serves on the Economic Development Appropriations Subcommittee, as vice chair.
- Iowa Rep. Anne Osmundson, R-Volga, serves on the Transportation, Infrastructure, and Capitals Appropriations Subcommittee
- Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, and Iowa Reps. Chuck Isenhart and Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, do not have appropriations subcommittees this year due to leadership positions. Iowa Rep. Michael Bergan, R-Dorchester, also does not have an appropriations subcommittee assignment this year.
Johnson goes to Florida
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., was scheduled to speak this weekend at the Republican National Committee’s big spring retreat for the party’s donors ahead of the 2022 election season.
Johnson is currently serving his second six-year term and will be up for election next year. He indicated in 2016 that he would likely not run again. And as of Friday, he has yet to announce that he plans to. But that did not stop Trump from endorsing Johnson in one of the email blasts from his office, which have taken the place of the former president’s past tweets.