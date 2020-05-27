Ceremony, parade set for Saturday for Dubuque-based soldiers deploying to Middle East

A parade will be held Saturday to mark the deployment of a Dubuque-based company of Iowa Army National Guard soldiers for a mission to the Middle East.
Approximately 130 soldiers from Dubuque’s Company A of the 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment, will be honored at a formal ceremony beginning at 12:30 p.m. at the Dubuque Readiness Center, 5001 Old Highway Road, according to a press release.
The release states that send-off ceremonies are not open to the public due to continuing health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the ceremony will be livestreamed at facebook.com/ASSASSINS133INF.
Soldiers will then depart at approximately 1:30 p.m. along a parade route that follows Old Highway Road to U.S. 20, travels east to Northwest Arterial, north on Northwest Arterial to Pennsylvania Avenue, east on Pennsylvania to JFK Road, south on JFK to Dodge Street and west on Dodge.
The release states that “family and friends are encouraged to line the departure route to send these soldiers off to active duty.”
Participants are asked to follow health guidelines during the parade.
The battalion will support Operation Spartan Shield in the middle east and marks the fifth federal mobilization for the battalion since 2000 and first since a 2010 deployment to Afghanistan.