Carla Waterman had good reason to devote 10 years of her life to St. Mark Youth Enrichment. She herself was a benefactor of its services.
It was 10 years ago that Waterman, a single mother who had recently put herself through college, was looking for a program to enroll her daughter in while she attended work. St. Mark Youth Enrichment provided that for her.
“It helped me and my family as I made that career transition,” Waterman said. “At the time, I didn’t even know that much about the program.”
Shortly after her daughter joined, Waterman was invited to attend a meeting of the St. Mark Youth Enrichment Board of Trustees. There, she learned of the program’s goal to provide before- and after-school programs for Title 1 elementary schools, ensuring that all students in the area are exposed to such opportunities.
It wasn’t long before Waterman was named a parent representative on the board. What she believed would be a short stint of volunteer work turned into a decadelong commitment of supporting and promoting the organization.
“I took on this role to actively let the community know about what St. Mark’s has to offer people in the community,” Waterman said. “I would connect people, advocate for the program, raise financial donations. It was a lot.”
For Waterman, though, the work was worth it. She believes in the program.
“My heart will always belong to St. Mark’s,” she said. “Some people are born into families that have the opportunities that other kids don’t. It’s programs like this that show those kids that they can still be whatever they want, and I want to be part of that.”
Beth McGorry, director of donor relations for the organization, said Waterman stands as a testament to the importance of the program, while also being indebted to her advocacy of it.
“She is an example of someone who needed the program at one point in her life but is now in a position to give back,” McGorry said. “She has been completely devoted to it, and I think that is inspiring.”
At the end of 2019, Waterman resigned from the Board of Trustees, choosing instead to serve on various other committees for the organization. She still is involved with the program, along with volunteering for Junior Achievement.
Waterman said she has no intentions of ever ending her work with St. Mark.
“I will always take an active role there,” she said. “The more we provide to our kids in the community, the better.”