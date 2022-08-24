In the face of a nationwide health care worker shortage, area hospitals are attempting to grow staff by financially supporting upcoming graduates.
UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital has announced its collaboration with several local schools to offer up to $20,000 for health care students in their final year of school. MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center implemented a similar program last fall.
“In internships, clinical rotations and job shadows, we see the quality that (local colleges) are producing, and we want to keep that fully local,” said Beth Bries, program lead of UnityPoint’s Senior Student Promise Program. “They really support our community.”
The U.S. is also facing a wave of upcoming retirements from senior nurses, Bries said, and there are fewer high school graduates now than in decades past, potentially shrinking the size of the health care candidate pool.
These factors have pushed hospitals everywhere to look for new ways to bolster their current workforce, as well as to determine strategies for growing future numbers.
“Recruitment is the big, driving factor, now,” Bries said.
UnityPoint’s student promise program is open to students from several degree programs graduating in 2022 or 2023 who will accept a guaranteed offer of post-graduation employment at Finley Hospital.
The total amount students receive will vary from person-to-person, and the funding will be disbursed to colleges for the students’ school-related costs. As part of the program, participating students must remain at UnityPoint for at least two years after graduation and certification.
“For our students, I think it’s a great opportunity to be able to finance their education and potentially decrease their student loans,” said Neil MacNaughton, head of nursing at University of Dubuque, a participating school. “If we have the open positions for them here locally, then it’s a win-win for everyone.”
Other participating area colleges include Clarke University, Loras College and Northeast Iowa Community College. However, interested health care students from other institutions are also free to apply.
MercyOne offers a similar program called Jump Start for some students in their final semester of school. Through that program, students in certain high-demand programs can receive stipends of up to $15,000 if they agree to work at MercyOne after graduation.
Money from the Jump Start program goes directly to students, who then have a choice of how to use it.
“As students go through school, they might need financial support outside just their studies,” said Sue Meade, vice president of professional and support services at MercyOne. “They may need it for tuition, but also they may need it to help with rent … or the gas in their car.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.