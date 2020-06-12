A transfer to Dubuque Senior High School helped Cory Haan find his motivation to set goals for his future.
Before starting at Senior during his junior year of high school, Haan struggled to stay focused on school work. But through finding courses he enjoyed at Senior and other experiences, his performance in the classroom started to improve.
“Something inside me just clicked, and it felt like things needed to be changed,” said Haan, of Asbury.
That motivation proved valuable during his senior year, when health complications kept Haan out of the classroom during a school year that was also interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, he is a new high school graduate looking toward his future in the working world and college.
“It’s just a relief to know I accomplished high school, and I can move forward to accomplish something else,” Haan said.
He said finding welding courses he enjoyed at Senior and seeing the attentiveness of his teachers made him more comfortable in the classroom. And a job he held between his junior and senior years also helped him realize his goals of earning a degree and finding a good job after finishing school.
However, it was around this time that a lifelong heart condition began to interfere with his daily life.
When Haan was born, the left ventricle of his heart was smaller than the right and had to be removed. While he had been largely healthy for much of his life, he started experiencing heart failures and was hospitalized multiple times. About halfway through his senior year, he was put on a list to start waiting for a heart transplant.
Those health complications meant Haan was often out of the classroom during his senior year.
“It took a lot away from my time for school and studying and all that because, in the midst of school, I also have to learn about the signs (that) I’m getting sick or the changes in my medications,” Haan said.
While medical issues took a lot out of him, Haan buckled down to stay focused on his coursework. His teachers also were understanding and helped him through.
“(It) just made it a lot easier having people who would understand and would listen to you,” Haan said.
Haan’s mom, Kris, said reaching the end of high school is a major accomplishment for her son, who balanced managing his condition with finishing his coursework.
“There’s so much he has to know besides school, so for him, this is huge,” Kris Haan said. “It’s absolutely huge.”
Joe Connolly, who teaches metals and welding at Senior, described Haan as conscientious and attentive to his work.
“He’s just a great kid,” Connolly said. “He works hard. He’ll be able to do anything he sets his mind to.”
After graduation, Cory Haan plans to work as a deckhand for several months before likely starting at Northeast Iowa Community College in 2021 to study welding and fabrication.